Ayahs:
73
Revelation Place:
Medina
Adapted from Tafsir Ibn Ashur
Themes and purpose:
This Madinan surah addresses the grave challenges faced by the Muslim community during and after the Battle of the Trench, also known as the Battle of the Confederates. Its primary purposes are to expose the nature of the hypocrites; reform foundational social bonds by abolishing the pre-Islamic law of adoption; affirm the sanctity of the Prophet’s household; and legislate intersocial norms to protect the community.
Context of Revelation:
Era: Madinan by unanimous agreement, though ayah 36 (revealed in connection with Zaynab bint Jaḥsh’s marriage to Zayd ibn Ḥārithah) must have been revealed in Makkah and then incorporated in this surah later on. The surah was revealed after the Battle of the Confederates (al-Aḥzāb), which has been dated by many to 5 AH. However, the more correct date according to Ibn ʿĀshūr is 4 AH, reported from Imam Mālik.
Context: It was revealed to address the events and aftermath of the great siege of Madinah by the combined Arab "confederates" (al-aḥzāb), and to introduce key social rulings concerning the Prophet (ﷺ) and his family, most notably the abolition of adoption in the case of Zayd ibn Ḥārithah [37].
Order of Revelation: It has been counted as the 90th surah in the order of revelation, revealed after Sūrat al-Anfāl and before al-Mā’idah.
Name and Ayah Count:
Name: "Sūrat al-Aḥzāb" (The Confederates/Parties). It is named for the main event it describes: the gathering of the confederate armies of the Quraysh, Ghaṭafān and others, who besieged Madinah in 4 or 5 AH.
Ayah Count: 73 ayahs by unanimous agreement.
Surah Overview: