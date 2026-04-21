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46:34
ويوم يعرض الذين كفروا على النار اليس هاذا بالحق قالوا بلى وربنا قال فذوقوا العذاب بما كنتم تكفرون ٣٤
وَيَوْمَ يُعْرَضُ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ عَلَى ٱلنَّارِ أَلَيْسَ هَـٰذَا بِٱلْحَقِّ ۖ قَالُوا۟ بَلَىٰ وَرَبِّنَا ۚ قَالَ فَذُوقُوا۟ ٱلْعَذَابَ بِمَا كُنتُمْ تَكْفُرُونَ ٣٤

٣٤

And on the Day the disbelievers will be exposed to the Fire, ˹they will be asked,˺ “Is this ˹Hereafter˺ not the truth?” They will cry, “Absolutely, by our Lord!” It will be said, “Then taste the punishment for your disbelief.”
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