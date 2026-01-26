Take the Meaningful Memorization Challenge This Ramadan
30 days with Surah Al-Mulk. One ayah a day. A lifetime of impact.
Join the challenge and end this Ramadan with a deep connection with Surah Al-Mulk. Through one ayah a day, you're guided to focus on just one verse at a time - receiving the word-by-word breakdown, tafsir insights you need to understand it, reflect on it, and memorize it with meaning.
✅ Sign up today and invite others to join (FREE):
Don't miss this great opportunity to transform your relationship with this powerful Surah.
How the Challenge Works
Each day of Ramadan, you'll receive a short, focused lesson built around one ayah from Surah Al-Mulk.
- Word-by-word breakdown to understand the meaning of the words
- A concise tafsir insight to help you understand the ayah
- A daily reflection from the community for the ayah
- Valuable, optional content for a deeper dive
Everything is thoughtfully prepared for you and shared one day at a time.
Each day, you will simply focus on a single ayah - carrying it with you, memorizing it, reflecting on it, and connecting with it as you go through your day letting its meaning settle into your heart.
What You'll Gain By the End of Ramadan, insha'Allah:
- A memorized (or deeply familiar) Surah Al-Mulk
- Stronger connection between recitation and meaning
- A daily habit of engaging the Quran
- Verses that stay with you long after Ramadan ends
Sign up Today and Take the Challenge This Ramadan (Free)
Begin your journey with Surah Al-Mulk and receive Day 1 as soon as the challenge begins (Day 1 of Ramadan).
Sign up today and share with your friends, family, and community:
Don't Miss This Opportunity
Ramadan arrives quickly and passes even faster. Many of us intend to slow down with the Quran, but without a clear path, the days slip by.
This challenge gives you a simple, meaningful way to stay connected to Surah Al-Mulk every day of Ramadan. One ayah. One focus. A connection that builds quietly and lasts beyond the month.
Don't let this Ramadan become another one you look back on wishing you had done more with the Quran. Sign up today and begin your journey with this powerful Surah.