登入
🚀 加入我们的斋月挑战！
学到更多
🚀 加入我们的斋月挑战！
学到更多
登入
登入
Ash-Shams
4
91:4
والليل اذا يغشاها ٤
وَٱلَّيْلِ إِذَا يَغْشَىٰهَا ٤
وَٱلَّيۡلِ
إِذَا
يَغۡشَىٰهَا
٤
以笼罩太阳时的黑夜发誓，
经注
课程
反思
答案
查看更多…
Aa
العربية
Tafseer Jalalayn
﴿وَٱلَّیۡلِ إِذَا یَغۡشَىٰهَا ٤﴾ يُغَطِّيهَا بِظُلْمَتِهِ وَإِذَا فِي الثَّلَاثَة لِمُجَرَّدِ الظَّرْفِيَّة وَالْعَامِل فِيهَا فِعْل الْقَسَم
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close