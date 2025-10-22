68:46至68:52节的经注
ام تسالهم اجرا فهم من مغرم مثقلون ٤٦ ام عندهم الغيب فهم يكتبون ٤٧ فاصبر لحكم ربك ولا تكن كصاحب الحوت اذ نادى وهو مكظوم ٤٨ لولا ان تداركه نعمة من ربه لنبذ بالعراء وهو مذموم ٤٩ فاجتباه ربه فجعله من الصالحين ٥٠ وان يكاد الذين كفروا ليزلقونك بابصارهم لما سمعوا الذكر ويقولون انه لمجنون ٥١ وما هو الا ذكر للعالمين ٥٢
أَمْ تَسْـَٔلُهُمْ أَجْرًۭا فَهُم مِّن مَّغْرَمٍۢ مُّثْقَلُونَ ٤٦ أَمْ عِندَهُمُ ٱلْغَيْبُ فَهُمْ يَكْتُبُونَ ٤٧ فَٱصْبِرْ لِحُكْمِ رَبِّكَ وَلَا تَكُن كَصَاحِبِ ٱلْحُوتِ إِذْ نَادَىٰ وَهُوَ مَكْظُومٌۭ ٤٨ لَّوْلَآ أَن تَدَٰرَكَهُۥ نِعْمَةٌۭ مِّن رَّبِّهِۦ لَنُبِذَ بِٱلْعَرَآءِ وَهُوَ مَذْمُومٌۭ ٤٩ فَٱجْتَبَـٰهُ رَبُّهُۥ فَجَعَلَهُۥ مِنَ ٱلصَّـٰلِحِينَ ٥٠ وَإِن يَكَادُ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ لَيُزْلِقُونَكَ بِأَبْصَـٰرِهِمْ لَمَّا سَمِعُوا۟ ٱلذِّكْرَ وَيَقُولُونَ إِنَّهُۥ لَمَجْنُونٌۭ ٥١ وَمَا هُوَ إِلَّا ذِكْرٌۭ لِّلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ٥٢
The relationship between the missionary and his addressees is a very delicate one. The missionary has to make himself pleasant-mannered unilaterally. The addressee may talk unreasonably, he may hold the missionary in contempt, and may make false allegations against him. In short, he may do anything of a discourageing nature, but the missionary must at all times abstain from negative reaction. His success is dependent upon two things—tolerance of excesses on the part of the addressee and having no expectation of material gain from him.