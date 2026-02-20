登入
Al-Qalam
27
68:27
بل نحن محرومون ٢٧
بَلْ نَحْنُ مَحْرُومُونَ ٢٧
بَلۡ
نَحۡنُ
مَحۡرُومُونَ
٢٧
不然，我们是被剥夺的！
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
«Bali sisi tumekoseshwa mazao yake kwa sababu ya nia yetu ya uchoyo na kuwanyima masikini.»
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
