Al-Qalam
25
68:25
وغدوا على حرد قادرين ٢٥
وَغَدَوْا۟ عَلَىٰ حَرْدٍۢ قَـٰدِرِينَ ٢٥
وَغَدَوۡاْ
عَلَىٰ
حَرۡدٖ
قَٰدِرِينَ
٢٥
他们早晨起来以为自己是能遏制的。
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid不适用于当前经文。
close