登入
现在是古兰经月。
请帮助我们传播它的光芒。
现在是古兰经月。
请帮助我们传播它的光芒。
捐
登入
登入
选择语言
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Qalam
24
68:24
ان لا يدخلنها اليوم عليكم مسكين ٢٤
أَن لَّا يَدْخُلَنَّهَا ٱلْيَوْمَ عَلَيْكُم مِّسْكِينٌۭ ٢٤
أَن
لَّا
يَدۡخُلَنَّهَا
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
عَلَيۡكُم
مِّسۡكِينٞ
٢٤
今天绝不要让一个贫民走进园圃。
经注
层
课程
反思
答案
基拉特
圣训
Aa
English
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
成为月捐者
每月的捐款帮助我们改善 Quran.com 并维持运营，因此我们不再专注于筹款，而是更多地关注创造影响力。
学到更多
立即捐款
Notes placeholders
close