English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ya-Sin
82
36:82
انما امره اذا اراد شييا ان يقول له كن فيكون ٨٢
إِنَّمَآ أَمْرُهُۥٓ إِذَآ أَرَادَ شَيْـًٔا أَن يَقُولَ لَهُۥ كُن فَيَكُونُ ٨٢
إِنَّمَآ
أَمۡرُهُۥٓ
إِذَآ
أَرَادَ
شَيۡـًٔا
أَن
يَقُولَ
لَهُۥ
كُن
فَيَكُونُ
٨٢
当他欲造化任何事物的时候，他的事情只是说声：有，它就有了。
