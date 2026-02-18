登入
为我们的使命做出贡献
捐
为我们的使命做出贡献
捐
登入
登入
选择语言
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ash-Shu'ara
92
26:92
وقيل لهم اين ما كنتم تعبدون ٩٢
وَقِيلَ لَهُمْ أَيْنَ مَا كُنتُمْ تَعْبُدُونَ ٩٢
وَقِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
أَيۡنَ
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡبُدُونَ
٩٢
将要向他们说：你们以前舍真主而崇拜的，如今在哪里呢？
经注
层
课程
反思
答案
基拉特
圣训
Aa
English
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close