By saying this Jacob exposed the evil in the hearts of Joseph’s brothers. When they left their father, they had taken Benjamin with them, promising his complete safety; and when a cup was discovered among Benjamin’s belongings, they could not even say in his defence that just the finding of the cup did not prove him to be a thief. Perhaps somebody had put it in his baggage; or it might have been packed up in his baggage by mistake. Instead, they confirmed the Egyptians’ suspicion about Benjamin’s alleged guilt by their referring to a theft formerly committed by his brother.