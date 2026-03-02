登入
现在是古兰经月。
请帮助我们传播它的光芒。
现在是古兰经月。
请帮助我们传播它的光芒。
捐
登入
登入
选择语言
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Hud
25
11:25
ولقد ارسلنا نوحا الى قومه اني لكم نذير مبين ٢٥
وَلَقَدْ أَرْسَلْنَا نُوحًا إِلَىٰ قَوْمِهِۦٓ إِنِّى لَكُمْ نَذِيرٌۭ مُّبِينٌ ٢٥
وَلَقَدۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
نُوحًا
إِلَىٰ
قَوۡمِهِۦٓ
إِنِّي
لَكُمۡ
نَذِيرٞ
مُّبِينٌ
٢٥
我确已派遣努哈去教化他的宗族说：我对你们确是一个坦率的警告者。
经注
层
课程
反思
答案
基拉特
圣训
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid不适用于当前经文。
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
成为月捐者
每月的捐款帮助我们改善 Quran.com 并维持运营，因此我们不再专注于筹款，而是更多地关注创造影响力。
学到更多
立即捐款
Notes placeholders
close