Al-Baqarah 2:59 فبدل الذين ظلموا قولا غير الذي قيل لهم فانزلنا على الذين ظلموا رجزا من السماء بما كانوا يفسقون ٥٩
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فَبَدَّلَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
قَوۡلًا
غَيۡرَ
ٱلَّذِي
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
فَأَنزَلۡنَا
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
رِجۡزٗا
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَفۡسُقُونَ
٥٩
但不义的人改变了他们所奉的嘱言，故我降天灾於不义者，那是由於他们的犯罪。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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