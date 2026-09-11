Al-Baqarah 2:60 ۞ واذ استسقى موسى لقومه فقلنا اضرب بعصاك الحجر فانفجرت منه اثنتا عشرة عينا قد علم كل اناس مشربهم كلوا واشربوا من رزق الله ولا تعثوا في الارض مفسدين ٦٠
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۞ وَإِذِ
ٱسۡتَسۡقَىٰ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦ
فَقُلۡنَا
ٱضۡرِب
بِّعَصَاكَ
ٱلۡحَجَرَۖ
فَٱنفَجَرَتۡ
مِنۡهُ
ٱثۡنَتَا
عَشۡرَةَ
عَيۡنٗاۖ
قَدۡ
عَلِمَ
كُلُّ
أُنَاسٖ
مَّشۡرَبَهُمۡۖ
كُلُواْ
وَٱشۡرَبُواْ
مِن
رِّزۡقِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَلَا
تَعۡثَوۡاْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
مُفۡسِدِينَ
٦٠
当时，穆萨替他的宗族祈水，我说：你用手杖打那磐石吧。十二道水泉，就从那磐石里涌出来，各部落都知道自己的饮水处。你们可以吃饮真主的给养，你们不要在地方上为非作歹。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Twelve Springs gush forth
Allah said, "Remember My favor on you when I answered the supplication of your Prophet, Musa, when he asked Me to provide you with water. I made the water available for you, making it gush out through a stone. Twelve springs burst out of that stone, a designated spring for e…
Twelve Springs gush forth
Allah said, "Remember My favor on you when I answered the supplication of your Prophet, Musa, when he asked Me to provide you…