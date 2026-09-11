Al-Baqarah 2:58 واذ قلنا ادخلوا هاذه القرية فكلوا منها حيث شيتم رغدا وادخلوا الباب سجدا وقولوا حطة نغفر لكم خطاياكم وسنزيد المحسنين ٥٨
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وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
ٱدۡخُلُواْ
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلۡقَرۡيَةَ
فَكُلُواْ
مِنۡهَا
حَيۡثُ
شِئۡتُمۡ
رَغَدٗا
وَٱدۡخُلُواْ
ٱلۡبَابَ
سُجَّدٗا
وَقُولُواْ
حِطَّةٞ
نَّغۡفِرۡ
لَكُمۡ
خَطَٰيَٰكُمۡۚ
وَسَنَزِيدُ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٥٨
当时，我说：你们进这城市去，你们可以随意吃其中所有丰富的食物。你们应当鞠躬而进城门，并且说：｀释我重负。＇我将赦宥你们的种种罪过，我要厚报善人。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
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