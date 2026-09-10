Al-Baqarah 2:44 ۞ اتامرون الناس بالبر وتنسون انفسكم وانتم تتلون الكتاب افلا تعقلون ٤٤
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۞ أَتَأۡمُرُونَ
ٱلنَّاسَ
بِٱلۡبِرِّ
وَتَنسَوۡنَ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَتۡلُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٤٤
你们是读经的人，怎麽劝人为善，而忘却自身呢？难道你们不了解吗？
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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