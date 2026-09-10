Al-Baqarah 2:43 واقيموا الصلاة واتوا الزكاة واركعوا مع الراكعين ٤٣
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وَأَقِيمُواْ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَءَاتُواْ
ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ
وَٱرۡكَعُواْ
مَعَ
ٱلرَّٰكِعِينَ
٤٣
你们当谨守拜功，完纳天课，与鞠躬者同齐鞠躬。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Prohibition of hiding the Truth and distorting It with Falsehood
Allah forbade the Jews from intentionally distorting the truth with falsehood and from hiding the truth and spreading falsehood,
وَلاَ تَلْبِسُواْ الْحَقَّ بِالْبَـطِلِ وَتَكْتُمُواْ الْحَقَّ وَأَنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ
(And mix not truth…
The Prohibition of hiding the Truth and distorting It with Falsehood
Allah forbade the Jews from intentionally distorting the truth with falsehood and…