登入
登入
选择语言

Al-Baqarah 2:43 واقيموا الصلاة واتوا الزكاة واركعوا مع الراكعين ٤٣

7 · 1

وَأَقِيمُواْ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَءَاتُواْ
ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ
وَٱرۡكَعُواْ
مَعَ
ٱلرَّٰكِعِينَ
٤٣
你们当谨守拜功，完纳天课，与鞠躬者同齐鞠躬。
继续阅读

阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Prohibition of hiding the Truth and distorting It with Falsehood

Allah forbade the Jews from intentionally distorting the truth with falsehood and from hiding the truth and spreading falsehood,

وَلاَ تَلْبِسُواْ الْحَقَّ بِالْبَـطِلِ وَتَكْتُمُواْ الْحَقَّ وَأَنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ

(And mix not truth

The Prohibition of hiding the Truth and distorting It with Falsehood

Allah forbade the Jews from intentionally distorting the truth with falsehood and

更多经注
Notes placeholders