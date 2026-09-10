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Al-Baqarah 2:42 ولا تلبسوا الحق بالباطل وتكتموا الحق وانتم تعلمون ٤٢

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وَلَا
تَلۡبِسُواْ
ٱلۡحَقَّ
بِٱلۡبَٰطِلِ
وَتَكۡتُمُواْ
ٱلۡحَقَّ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٤٢
你们不要明知故犯地以伪乱真，隐讳真理。
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Prohibition of hiding the Truth and distorting It with Falsehood

Allah forbade the Jews from intentionally distorting the truth with falsehood and from hiding the truth and spreading falsehood,

وَلاَ تَلْبِسُواْ الْحَقَّ بِالْبَـطِلِ وَتَكْتُمُواْ الْحَقَّ وَأَنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ

(And mix not truth

The Prohibition of hiding the Truth and distorting It with Falsehood

Allah forbade the Jews from intentionally distorting the truth with falsehood and

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