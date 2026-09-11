Al-Baqarah 2:45 واستعينوا بالصبر والصلاة وانها لكبيرة الا على الخاشعين ٤٥
页 7 · 卷 1
وَٱسۡتَعِينُواْ
بِٱلصَّبۡرِ
وَٱلصَّلَوٰةِۚ
وَإِنَّهَا
لَكَبِيرَةٌ
إِلَّا
عَلَى
ٱلۡخَٰشِعِينَ
٤٥
你们当借坚忍和礼拜而求佑助。礼拜确是一件难事，但对恭敬的人却不难。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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