قَالَ
ءَامَنتُمۡ
لَهُۥ
قَبۡلَ
أَنۡ
ءَاذَنَ
لَكُمۡۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَكَبِيرُكُمُ
ٱلَّذِي
عَلَّمَكُمُ
ٱلسِّحۡرَۖ
فَلَأُقَطِّعَنَّ
أَيۡدِيَكُمۡ
وَأَرۡجُلَكُم
مِّنۡ
خِلَٰفٖ
وَلَأُصَلِّبَنَّكُمۡ
فِي
جُذُوعِ
ٱلنَّخۡلِ
وَلَتَعۡلَمُنَّ
أَيُّنَآ
أَشَدُّ
عَذَابٗا
وَأَبۡقَىٰ
٧١
法老说：在我允许你们之前，你们就信奉他们了吗？他必定是你们的头子，他把魔术传授你们，所以我誓必交互着砍掉你们的手和脚，我誓必把你们钉死在椰枣树干上，你们必定知道我们俩谁的刑罚更严厉，更长久。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Fir`awn's turning against the Magicians, His threatening Them and Their Reply
Allah, the Exalted, informs of Fir`awn's disbelief, obstinance, transgression and haughtiness against the truth in favor of falsehood. When he saw what he saw of the magnificent miracle and the great sign, and he saw those…
Fir`awn's turning against the Magicians, His threatening Them and Their Reply
Allah, the Exalted, informs of Fir`awn's disbelief, obstinance, transgres…