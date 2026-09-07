قَالُواْ
تَٱللَّهِ
لَقَدۡ
ءَاثَرَكَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَإِن
كُنَّا
لَخَٰطِـِٔينَ
٩١
他们说：指真主发誓，真主确已从我们当中拣选了你。从前，我们确是有罪的。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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