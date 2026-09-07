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Yusuf 12:89 قال هل علمتم ما فعلتم بيوسف واخيه اذ انتم جاهلون ٨٩

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قَالَ
هَلۡ
عَلِمۡتُم
مَّا
فَعَلۡتُم
بِيُوسُفَ
وَأَخِيهِ
إِذۡ
أَنتُمۡ
جَٰهِلُونَ
٨٩
他说：你们知道吗？当你们是愚昧的时候，你们是怎样对待优素福和他弟弟 的呢？
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf reveals His True Identity to His Brothers and forgives Them

Allah says, when Yusuf's brothers told him about the afflictions and hardship, and shortages in food they suffered from in the aftermath of the drought that struck them, and he remembered his father's grief for losing his two children,

Yusuf reveals His True Identity to His Brothers and forgives Them

Allah says, when Yusuf's brothers told him about the afflictions and hardship, and sh

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