قَالَ
هَلۡ
عَلِمۡتُم
مَّا
فَعَلۡتُم
بِيُوسُفَ
وَأَخِيهِ
إِذۡ
أَنتُمۡ
جَٰهِلُونَ
٨٩
他说：你们知道吗？当你们是愚昧的时候，你们是怎样对待优素福和他弟弟 的呢？
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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