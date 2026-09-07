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Yusuf 12:90 قالوا اانك لانت يوسف قال انا يوسف وهاذا اخي قد من الله علينا انه من يتق ويصبر فان الله لا يضيع اجر المحسنين ٩٠

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قَالُوٓاْ
أَءِنَّكَ
لَأَنتَ
يُوسُفُۖ
قَالَ
أَنَا۠
يُوسُفُ
وَهَٰذَآ
أَخِيۖ
قَدۡ
مَنَّ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡنَآۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
مَن
يَتَّقِ
وَيَصۡبِرۡ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يُضِيعُ
أَجۡرَ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٩٠
他们说：怎么，你呀！真是优素福吗？他说：我是优素福，这是我弟弟，真主确已降恩给我们。谁敬畏而且坚忍，（谁必受报酬），因为真主必不使行善者徒劳无酬。
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf reveals His True Identity to His Brothers and forgives Them

Allah says, when Yusuf's brothers told him about the afflictions and hardship, and shortages in food they suffered from in the aftermath of the drought that struck them, and he remembered his father's grief for losing his two children,

Yusuf reveals His True Identity to His Brothers and forgives Them

Allah says, when Yusuf's brothers told him about the afflictions and hardship, and sh

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