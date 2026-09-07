قَالُوٓاْ
أَءِنَّكَ
لَأَنتَ
يُوسُفُۖ
قَالَ
أَنَا۠
يُوسُفُ
وَهَٰذَآ
أَخِيۖ
قَدۡ
مَنَّ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡنَآۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
مَن
يَتَّقِ
وَيَصۡبِرۡ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يُضِيعُ
أَجۡرَ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٩٠
他们说：怎么，你呀！真是优素福吗？他说：我是优素福，这是我弟弟，真主确已降恩给我们。谁敬畏而且坚忍，（谁必受报酬），因为真主必不使行善者徒劳无酬。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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