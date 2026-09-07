يَٰبَنِيَّ
ٱذۡهَبُواْ
فَتَحَسَّسُواْ
مِن
يُوسُفَ
وَأَخِيهِ
وَلَا
تَاْيۡـَٔسُواْ
مِن
رَّوۡحِ
ٱللَّهِۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَا
يَاْيۡـَٔسُ
مِن
رَّوۡحِ
ٱللَّهِ
إِلَّا
ٱلۡقَوۡمُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرُونَ
٨٧
他说：我的孩子们！你们去打听优素福和他弟弟的消息吧。你们不要绝望于真主的慈恩，只有不信道的人们才绝望于真主的慈恩。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Ya`qub orders His Children to inquire about Yusuf and His Brother
Allah states that Ya`qub, peace be upon him, ordered his children to go back and inquire about the news of Yusuf and his brother Binyamin, in a good manner, not as spies. He encouraged them, delivered to them the good news and ordered…
Ya`qub orders His Children to inquire about Yusuf and His Brother
Allah states that Ya`qub, peace be upon him, ordered his children to go back and inqu…