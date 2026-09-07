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Yusuf 12:86 قال انما اشكو بثي وحزني الى الله واعلم من الله ما لا تعلمون ٨٦

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قَالَ
إِنَّمَآ
أَشۡكُواْ
بَثِّي
وَحُزۡنِيٓ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
وَأَعۡلَمُ
مِنَ
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٨٦
他说：我只向真主诉说我的忧伤，我从真主那里知道你们所不知道的。
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought false blood on Yusuf' shirt,

بَلْ سَوَّلَتْ لَكُمْ أَنفُسُكُمْ أَمْرًا فَصَبْرٌ جَمِيلٌ

(Nay, but your own selves have beguiled you into something. So patie

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought fals

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