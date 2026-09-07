قَالُواْ
تَٱللَّهِ
تَفۡتَؤُاْ
تَذۡكُرُ
يُوسُفَ
حَتَّىٰ
تَكُونَ
حَرَضًا
أَوۡ
تَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡهَٰلِكِينَ
٨٥
他们说：指真主发誓，你将念念不忘优素福，直到你变成为憔悴的或死亡的。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News
Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought false blood on Yusuf' shirt,
بَلْ سَوَّلَتْ لَكُمْ أَنفُسُكُمْ أَمْرًا فَصَبْرٌ جَمِيلٌ
(Nay, but your own selves have beguiled you into something. So patie…
Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News
Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought fals…