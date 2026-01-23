Sign in
🎯 Stay on track!
Create My Goal
🎯 Stay on track!
Create My Goal
Sign in
Sign in
Dr. Mustafa Khattab, The Clear Quran
Listen
Translation: Dr. Mustafa Khattab, The Clear Quran
Ya-Sin
.36
Ya Sin
036
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
36:83
فسبحان الذي بيده ملكوت كل شيء واليه ترجعون ٨٣
فَسُبْحَـٰنَ ٱلَّذِى بِيَدِهِۦ مَلَكُوتُ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ وَإِلَيْهِ تُرْجَعُونَ ٨٣
فَسُبۡحَٰنَ
ٱلَّذِي
بِيَدِهِۦ
مَلَكُوتُ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
وَإِلَيۡهِ
تُرۡجَعُونَ
٨٣
So glory be to the One in Whose Hands is the authority over all things, and to Whom ˹alone˺ you will ˹all˺ be returned.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
Notes placeholders
close