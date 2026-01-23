Sign in
Ya-Sin

.36

Ya Sin

036

In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
36:83
فسبحان الذي بيده ملكوت كل شيء واليه ترجعون ٨٣
فَسُبْحَـٰنَ ٱلَّذِى بِيَدِهِۦ مَلَكُوتُ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ وَإِلَيْهِ تُرْجَعُونَ ٨٣

٨٣

So glory be to the One in Whose Hands is the authority over all things, and to Whom ˹alone˺ you will ˹all˺ be returned.
