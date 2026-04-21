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36:78
وضرب لنا مثلا ونسي خلقه قال من يحيي العظام وهي رميم ٧٨
وَضَرَبَ لَنَا مَثَلًۭا وَنَسِىَ خَلْقَهُۥ ۖ قَالَ مَن يُحْىِ ٱلْعِظَـٰمَ وَهِىَ رَمِيمٌۭ ٧٨

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And they argue with Us—forgetting they were created—saying, “Who will give life to decayed bones?”
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