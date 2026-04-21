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Translation
36:78
وضرب لنا مثلا ونسي خلقه قال من يحيي العظام وهي رميم ٧٨
وَضَرَبَ لَنَا مَثَلًۭا وَنَسِىَ خَلْقَهُۥ ۖ قَالَ مَن يُحْىِ ٱلْعِظَـٰمَ وَهِىَ رَمِيمٌۭ ٧٨
وَضَرَبَ
لَنَا
مَثَلٗا
وَنَسِيَ
خَلۡقَهُۥۖ
قَالَ
مَن
يُحۡيِ
ٱلۡعِظَٰمَ
وَهِيَ
رَمِيمٞ
٧٨
And they argue with Us—forgetting they were created—saying, “Who will give life to decayed bones?”
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