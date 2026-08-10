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Al-An'am 6:72 وان اقيموا الصلاة واتقوه وهو الذي اليه تحشرون ٧٢

6:72
وَأَنۡ
أَقِيمُواْ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَٱتَّقُوهُۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
إِلَيۡهِ
تُحۡشَرُونَ
٧٢
“(Và chúng tôi được lệnh): Các ngươi hãy thiết lập lễ nguyện Salah và kính sợ Ngài bởi Ngài là Đấng mà các ngươi phải trở về (trình diện vào Ngày Phán Xét.)”
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Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Parable of Those Who Revert to Disbelief After Faith and Good Deeds

As-Suddi said, "Some idolators said to some Muslims, `Follow us and abandon the religion of Muhammad ﷺ.' Allah sent down the revelation,

قُلْ أَنَدْعُواْ مِن دُونِ اللَّهِ مَا لاَ يَنفَعُنَا وَلاَ يَضُرُّنَا وَنُرَدُّ عَلَى أَعْقَ

The Parable of Those Who Revert to Disbelief After Faith and Good Deeds

As-Suddi said, "Some idolators said to some Muslims, `Follow us and abandon the

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