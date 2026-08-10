Al-An'am 6:72 وان اقيموا الصلاة واتقوه وهو الذي اليه تحشرون ٧٢
وَأَنۡ
أَقِيمُواْ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَٱتَّقُوهُۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
إِلَيۡهِ
تُحۡشَرُونَ
٧٢
“(Và chúng tôi được lệnh): Các ngươi hãy thiết lập lễ nguyện Salah và kính sợ Ngài bởi Ngài là Đấng mà các ngươi phải trở về (trình diện vào Ngày Phán Xét.)”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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