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10
92:10
فسنيسره للعسرى ١٠
فَسَنُيَسِّرُهُۥ لِلْعُسْرَىٰ ١٠
فَسَنُيَسِّرُهُۥ
لِلۡعُسۡرَىٰ
١٠
TA sẽ khiến y luôn được thuận lợi để đến với sự gian khổ.
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Tafsir Muyassar
فسنُيَسِّر له أسباب الشقاء، ولا ينفعه ماله الذي بخل به إذا وقع في النار.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran