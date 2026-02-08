Đăng nhập
Ash-Shams
3
91:3
والنهار اذا جلاها ٣
وَٱلنَّهَارِ إِذَا جَلَّىٰهَا ٣
وَٱلنَّهَارِ
إِذَا
جَلَّىٰهَا
٣
Thề bởi ban ngày khi nó hiển thị ánh sáng (của mặt trời).
Tafsirs
Bài học
Suy ngẫm
Câu trả lời
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Amer Abbas
4 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 91:1-10
Allah, exalted is He, in all his might, does not need to make an oath, but when he does we better pay full attention and heed what follows...
In this short surah, a record number of oaths are made, as Allah swears by 11 signs:
1. The sun 2. it's brightness 3. the moon 4. the day 5. the night 6. the heavens/skies 7. the One Who built it 8. the earth 9. the One Who spread it 10. the soul 11. The one who fashioned it...
Is there a bigger Oath fro...
Xem tiếp
52
6
Rayaan Shafi
24 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 28:71, 31:20, 91:1-6
So previously, I shared some facts on the therapeutic effects of spending time being near trees and plants. And then, in my last reflection, I discussed the effects of 'earthing' or 'grounding' ourselves and the science behind it.
But, there is another very accessible and a powerful natural medicine which I should mention alongside all the above, which is, the sun.
You might already know that sunlight is a good source of vitamin D. As one stu...
Xem tiếp
19
2
Kaynat Sarwar
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 91:1-10
What can i say about these infinitely beautiful ayat?
Allah, the most High, the Owner of everything that exists, the Truthful and Wise, Him! He is taking so many oaths!
Look at the One who is making these oaths, and look at the majesty of the things He is taking an oath by!
By the brilliant sun, when it is at its zenith, by the moon as it follows it, with its phases.
By the daytime, as it highlights the sun, and the night time, which completel...
Xem tiếp
7
2
A Siddiqui
6 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Surah 91 và Ayah 91:9
Washing dishes can feel like a very mundane task. A task most of us have to do every day, multiple times a day.
Reflecting on and reciting this ayat while doing this daily chore may help make the task feel more meaningful, inshaAllah:
'Qad aflaha man zakaha'
'Successful indeed is the one who purifies their soul'
Think about the need for us to work to purify our souls/nafs in order to attain success just like the dishes need to be cleansed so ...
Xem tiếp
32
8
HJ
41 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Surah 91
This Surah really hits home because it quietly turns the mirror toward me. In a world where it’s so easy to point fingers and blame circumstances, people, or timing for our failures, Surah Ash-Shams softly but firmly reminds me that the real struggle lies within my own soul. Allah has already given me the ability to recognize what’s right and what’s wrong. But when my ego flares up, or I’m triggered by anger or pride, this Surah almost whispers t...
Xem tiếp
16
4
