Bạn đang đọc phần chú giải Kinh Qur'an cho nhóm các câu này. 47:12 đến 47:13

The people of Arabia, who had rejected the Prophet of God, were forewarned by him that they should not imagine that they would remain unscathed, simply because they were free to eat and drink at that time. They were completely within the grip of God and the proof of this was that if they persisted in rejecting the truth, they would be destroyed in accordance with the system of God. Things happened exactly according to the prediction. The upholders of Truth became dominant, while the rejectors of Truth were destroyed.