Đăng nhập
Chung tay vì sứ mệnh của chúng tôi
Quyên góp
Chung tay vì sứ mệnh của chúng tôi
Quyên góp
Đăng nhập
Đăng nhập
Chọn ngôn ngữ
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ahqaf
35
46:35
فاصبر كما صبر اولو العزم من الرسل ولا تستعجل لهم كانهم يوم يرون ما يوعدون لم يلبثوا الا ساعة من نهار بلاغ فهل يهلك الا القوم الفاسقون ٣٥
فَٱصْبِرْ كَمَا صَبَرَ أُو۟لُوا۟ ٱلْعَزْمِ مِنَ ٱلرُّسُلِ وَلَا تَسْتَعْجِل لَّهُمْ ۚ كَأَنَّهُمْ يَوْمَ يَرَوْنَ مَا يُوعَدُونَ لَمْ يَلْبَثُوٓا۟ إِلَّا سَاعَةًۭ مِّن نَّهَارٍۭ ۚ بَلَـٰغٌۭ ۚ فَهَلْ يُهْلَكُ إِلَّا ٱلْقَوْمُ ٱلْفَـٰسِقُونَ ٣٥
فَٱصۡبِرۡ
كَمَا
صَبَرَ
أُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡعَزۡمِ
مِنَ
ٱلرُّسُلِ
وَلَا
تَسۡتَعۡجِل
لَّهُمۡۚ
كَأَنَّهُمۡ
يَوۡمَ
يَرَوۡنَ
مَا
يُوعَدُونَ
لَمۡ
يَلۡبَثُوٓاْ
إِلَّا
سَاعَةٗ
مِّن
نَّهَارِۭۚ
بَلَٰغٞۚ
فَهَلۡ
يُهۡلَكُ
إِلَّا
ٱلۡقَوۡمُ
ٱلۡفَٰسِقُونَ
٣٥
Cho nên, Ngươi (Thiên Sứ Muhammad) hãy kiên nhẫn như các Sứ Giả đầy cương nghị đã kiên nhẫn chịu đựng và Ngươi chớ nôn nóng với (những kẻ vô đức tin). Bởi vì vào Ngày mà chúng nhìn thấy điều đã được hứa với chúng, chúng sẽ có cảm tưởng như thể chúng chỉ ở lại trên thế gian trong một giờ của ban ngày. Đó là một Thông Điệp và chỉ có đám người dấy loạn, bất tuân mới bị hủy diệt.
Tafsirs
Các lớp
Bài học
Suy ngẫm
Câu trả lời
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
English
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Rayaan Shafi
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 11:34, 46:35
Some of us may be experiencing a state of helplessness or even feeling hopeless and demoralized by the level of cruelty that is surrounding the Palestinians, even in this blessed month of Ramadan.
But, we should pause and reflect more deeply: when we feel that change is not happening, and our duas and advice are not making any difference to the world leaders, this should actually bring strength and firmness into our hearts even more. Why? Becau...
Xem tiếp
11
7
Salihu Abba
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 20:115, 2:115, 55:27, 46:35
Indeed, the best among humanity and jinn are those of unwavering determination (Ulul Azm), whose resolve is firmly anchored in their journey toward Allah. Determination, in its essence, is about maintaining focus on the ultimate goal: attaining nearness to Allah. Life, in all its complexities, continuously presents opportunities for progress and self-improvement. Yet, while some seize these opportunities to draw closer to their Creator, others ar...
Xem tiếp
8
4
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 11:120, 46:35, 52:48, 41:13, 54:45
There are many secrets and wisdoms behind the Quran coming down in parts [taken from Manahil al-Irfan]:
Giving Strength to the Heart of the Prophet (Allah bless him and grant him peace)
Joy fills the heart of the Prophet (Allah bless him and give him peace) due to the often renewal of the revelation and the visiting of the angels from Allah. His heart finds ease in the divine providence that comes with each instance of the revelation’s descent.
...
Xem tiếp
6
0
القرآن تدبر وعمل
16 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 46:35
العزم المحمود في الدين: العزم على ما فيه تزكية النفس وصلاح الأمة، وقوامه الصبر على المكروه، وباعثه التقوى، وقوته شدة المراقبة بأن لا يتهاون المؤمن عن محاسبته نفسه؛ قال تعالى: ﴿وَإِن تَصۡبِرُواْ وَتَتَّقُواْ فَإِنَّ ذَٰلِكَ مِنۡ عَزۡمِ ٱلۡأُمُورِ﴾ [آل عمران:186]. ابن عاشور:26/67.
السؤال: ما مقومات العزم المحمود؟
(أولو العزم من الرسل) هم: نوح وإبراهيم وموسى وعيسى ومحمد -عليهم الصلاة والسلام-؛ وعلى هذا القول فالرسل الذين أُمِر رسول الله أن يصبر كما...
Xem tiếp
0
0
Đọc thêm trên QuranReflect
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close