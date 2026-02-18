Đăng nhập
Ash-Shu'ara
92
26:92
وقيل لهم اين ما كنتم تعبدون ٩٢
وَقِيلَ لَهُمْ أَيْنَ مَا كُنتُمْ تَعْبُدُونَ ٩٢
وَقِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
أَيۡنَ
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡبُدُونَ
٩٢
Có lời bảo họ: “Đâu là những thứ mà các ngươi đã tôn thờ”
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Maha Ezzeddine
7 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Surah 26 và Ayah 32:6
Đăng trong
Muslim American Society
There are certain pairs of Allah's names that really stand out in certain surahs.
Every name of Allah has multilayered meanings, but when it is combined with another name, as is often in the Quran, it adds an entirely new dimension of that same name.
Al-Azeez (Almighty) is usually paired with Al-Hakeem (The wise), or sometimes Al-Aleem (The All knowing).
In a few places in the Quran Al-Azeez is paired with Al-Raheem. 13 to be exact.
9 of th...
18
2
