وَأَوْصَانِي بِالصَّلَاةِ وَالزَّكَاةِ

"And has enjoined Sa1ah and Zakah upon me." - 19:31.

The word أَوْصَانِي is derived from the word وَصِیِّۃ (Wasiyyah) which normally means 'to bequeath', but when used in the context of issuing an order, it implies an emphatic command, and here it is used to put emphasis on a command of Allah. For this reason it is translated in the text as 'enjoined'. Here Sayyidna ` Isa (علیہ السلام) has said that Allah Ta’ ala had commanded him to offer Prayers and give the obligatory charity (Zakah), the intention being that he was commanded to observe both these duties with great diligence. Prayers and Zakah are two forms of worship which have been enjoined as obligatory in the Shar` iah (Laws) of all the prophets from Adam (علیہ السلام) to the last of the Prophets, Muhammad ﷺ . However, their details vary in different codes. In the Shar` iah of Sayyidna ` Isa (علیہ السلام) prayers and Zakah were also made compulsory. It is true that ` Isa (علیہ السلام) was never wealthy; neither did he build a house for himself nor did he accumulate any material riches, then why was he enjoined to pay Zakah? The answer is that this injunction is of general application in that whosoever possesses a certain level of wealth (نصاب) is liable to pay Zakah. This injunction applied to ` Isa I as well i.e. whenever he acquired wealth upto the level of Nisab (نَصاب) he was required to pay Zakah, but if his wealth remains below Nisab throughout his life, he would never be liable to pay Zakah. This situation, therefore, is not in conflict with the general rules governing Zakah.

مَا دُمْتُ حَيًّا

"As long as I am alive." - 19:31.

It means that the injunction of prayers and Zakah is forever i.e. as long as I live. It is obvious that the reference here is to the life in this world, because these duties can be performed only here in this world.