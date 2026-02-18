Đăng nhập
Maryam
12
19:12
يا يحيى خذ الكتاب بقوة واتيناه الحكم صبيا ١٢
يَـٰيَحْيَىٰ خُذِ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ بِقُوَّةٍۢ ۖ وَءَاتَيْنَـٰهُ ٱلْحُكْمَ صَبِيًّۭا ١٢
يَٰيَحۡيَىٰ
خُذِ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
بِقُوَّةٖۖ
وَءَاتَيۡنَٰهُ
ٱلۡحُكۡمَ
صَبِيّٗا
١٢
Này hỡi Yahya! Ngươi hãy nhận lấy Kinh Sách bằng sức mạnh, và TA đã ban cho Ngươi sự khôn ngoan mặc dầu Ngươi hãy còn nhỏ tuổi.
Tafsirs
Các lớp
Bài học
Suy ngẫm
Câu trả lời
Qiraat
Hadith
Rabi'a Brown
34 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 19:11-15, 19:29-33
I currently live in Spain, and, while most people here don't really practice Catholicism anymore, the national calendar still features observances for Catholic saints' feast days. As a former Catholic, most of the saints' names are familiar to me. And today (June 24) is the feast day of St. John the Baptist, (better) known to Muslims as Yahya ibn Zakariyya alayhi salam, cousin to 'Isa ibn Maryam alayhi salam.
Christians hear all kinds of tales ...
Xem tiếp
17
6
R. Ebied
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 19:12-15
How do we arrive at the peace we long for?
We all long for peace. Peace in our hearts, minds, bodies, homes, and communities. God recognizes this longing for peace, especially in three instances, the day we are born, the day we die and the day we return back to Him as seen in verses 15 and 33 in Surat Maryam for Prophets John and Jesus, peace be upon them.
What are some of the ingredients to reaching this long sought peace? I believe verses 1...
Xem tiếp
10
1
R. Ebied
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 19:12-14
Right after Yahya is told to hold firmly to the scriptures, God tells him He has been granted compassion from God.
This Divine Compassion is what can gift us strength, wisdom, purification, God consciousness, Kindness to parents and humility.
Strength is not stripped of compassion, kindness, or humility. On the contrary, when compassion is at the root of our actions because we know we have An All Compassionate Creator and Sustainer, that co...
Xem tiếp
2
0
Sajid
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Surah 17, 19, 36
Bilal May Allah be pleased with him stopped giving the athan after the prophet peace be upon him passed away as it would remind him of the blessed prophet.
I never truly understood this concept untill I had to recite these surahs after my mother الله يرحمها passed away. Tbh I’ve been avoiding these surahs because of the emotional weight they have on me now.
I still love these Surah , but there is this memory attached to them now that I recite...
Xem tiếp
61
7
A Siddiqui
6 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Surah 19 và Ayah 19:10, 19:29-30
Isn't it so interesting that Zechariah (a), a healthy adult, couldn't speak for 3 days and then a few ayahs later, we read that Isa (a), a newborn baby, could speak clearly?
Has anyone reflected upon/compared these 2 events? I'd love to read your reflections and any lessons you can share. JAK.
18
13
Tareq Abed
6 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Surah 19
In addition to being from amongst the greatest woman of mankind, their is another hidden wisdom as to why Maryam AS is the only woman mentioned by name in the Quran.
The Arabs of old, especially the elites amongst them (kings, noblemen, etc.) would never mention the names of their wives publicly because to them this was degrading to their honor as they held their wives too sacred to allow for their names to be on the tongues or ears of other men...
Xem tiếp
14
1
Munther El-Alami
6 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Surah 19 và Ayah 19:2-6
God (swt) frames the story of Zakaria's duaa by introducing it as a mercy from Him.
As Zakaria is making his duaa, we're listening to him and we already know that God is having mercy with him.
He's Merciful in listening to Zakaria, He's Merciful in answering him immediately, He's Merciful in allowing him to empty his heart of all concern before gifting him a son.
What other mercies is God showing His slave?
10
1
