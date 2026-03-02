سَوِيًّا means healthy. This word has been added here to denote that Sayyidna Zakariyya's (علیہ السلام) loss of speech for three days was not due to any illness, for during this entire period of three days he could utter words of prayer and supplication. This special condition was a miracle and a sign from Allah Ta’ ala about his wife's pregnancy.
Các khoản ủng hộ định kỳ hàng tháng giúp chúng tôi cải thiện Quran.com, duy trì hoạt động và bớt lo gây quỹ để tập trung tạo ra nhiều giá trị hơn. Tìm hiểu thêm