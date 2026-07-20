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فاطر
38
35:38
ان الله عالم غيب السماوات والارض انه عليم بذات الصدور ٣٨
إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَـٰلِمُ غَيْبِ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ عَلِيمٌۢ بِذَاتِ ٱلصُّدُورِ ٣٨
اِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
عٰلِمُ
غَیْبِ
السَّمٰوٰتِ
وَالْاَرْضِ ؕ
اِنَّهٗ
عَلِیْمٌۢ
بِذَاتِ
الصُّدُوْرِ
۟
یقینا اللہ خوب جاننے والا ہے آسمانوں اور زمین کی چھپی ہوئی چیزوں کا یقینا وہ واقف ہے سینوں میں چھپے رازوں سے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Ibrahim Zeini
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 65:18-70، 82:18، 78:18، 26:6-32، 37:35-39
A lot of people ask how can we have free will and freedom of choice if Allah has all knowledge and he knows what we are going to do?
Wa lilahi al mathalol a'laa
And to Allah is the greatest of examples.
Looking at Chapter 18: Al-Kahf, Verses: 65 — 70, 78, 82:
Why did Musa not act differently if Khidr told him the end result? How did Khidr know what the outcome of his interaction with Musa was going to be? Of course, the simple answer to this is ...
مزید دیکھیں
24
2
tareq abed
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 28:35-38، 8:98
Some random reflections on these set of ayat from tafsir Al sa3di that stood out to me:
1. You cannot attain fear of Allah except by knowledge and that is understood by the restrictive nature of the verse in surah Fatir, and then surah Bayinnah clarifies the pleasure of Allah and his paradise is those who fear Him so no muslim can afford to not know Allah, His deen his final message properly even if he takes the route of dawah, giving charity, ...
مزید دیکھیں
4
1
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