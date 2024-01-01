6:59 6:58 ایک تفسیر پڑھ رہے ہیں
قُلْ
لَّوْ
اَنَّ
عِنْدِیْ
مَا
تَسْتَعْجِلُوْنَ
بِهٖ
لَقُضِیَ
الْاَمْرُ
بَیْنِیْ
وَبَیْنَكُمْ ؕ
وَاللّٰهُ
اَعْلَمُ
بِالظّٰلِمِیْنَ
۟
وَعِنْدَهٗ
مَفَاتِحُ
الْغَیْبِ
لَا
یَعْلَمُهَاۤ
اِلَّا
هُوَ ؕ
وَیَعْلَمُ
مَا
فِی
الْبَرِّ
وَالْبَحْرِ ؕ
وَمَا
تَسْقُطُ
مِنْ
وَّرَقَةٍ
اِلَّا
یَعْلَمُهَا
وَلَا
حَبَّةٍ
فِیْ
ظُلُمٰتِ
الْاَرْضِ
وَلَا
رَطْبٍ
وَّلَا
یَابِسٍ
اِلَّا
فِیْ
كِتٰبٍ
مُّبِیْنٍ
۟
3

The present world is one of test and trial. Therefore, what is truly significant here is not the material conditions in which a man lives, but whether he is taking a stand on the rationale of truth or on suppositions and false hopes. In the final analysis, only that person will be successful who takes a stand on the real rationale of Truth. The people who rely on suppositions in this world of God will be ultimately reduced to a state of utter helplessness. How could the final fate of the world, which is functioning under the strict control of the Almighty, become relegated to an abyss of false hopes?