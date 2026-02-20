سائن ان کریں۔
القلم
26
26:68
فلما راوها قالوا انا لضالون ٢٦
فَلَمَّا رَأَوْهَا قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّا لَضَآلُّونَ ٢٦
فَلَمَّا
رَاَوۡهَا
قَالُوۡۤا
اِنَّا
لَـضَآلُّوۡنَۙ
٢٦
پھر جب انہوں نے اس (باغ) کو دیکھا تو کہنے لگے کہ ہم تو کہیں بھٹک گئے ہیں۔
اردو
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Mohammad
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 26:68-27
Subhan Allah... it's amazing how Allah SWT describes the emotions of the people of the garden when they first saw what happened to their garden. at first they said 'we must have lost our way', meaning this is not our garden, so a feeling of denial.
But in the next ayah they immediately move into acceptance, realizing they made a mistake and this is a punishment for that, garnering self accountability.
In modern psychology, when you hear about t...
13
3
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
