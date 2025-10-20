آپ 5:78 سے 5:81 آیات کے گروپ کی تفسیر پڑھ رہے ہیں

The Sad End of Bani Isra'Il

Mentioned in the second verse (78) is the sad end of those from the Bani Isra'il who were involved in this error of excess and deficiency. On them fell the curse of Allah Almighty. Firstly, it came through the tongue of Sayyidna Dawud (علیہ السلام) as result of which they were transformed into swines. Then, this curse fell upon them through the tongue of Sayyidna 'Isa (علیہ السلام) the temporal effect of which was that they were transformed into monkeys. Some commentators have pointed out that the reference to the curse mentioned here as coming through only two prophets is because the context so requires. But, the fact is that the casting of curse on them began with Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) and ended at the Last among Prophets ﷺ . Thus, the curse which overtook those, who were hostile to prophets or were guilty of acting excessively by making prophets sharers in Divine at-tributes, was wished verbally by four prophets one after the other.

In the last two verses (80, 81), the cultivation of deep friendship with disbelievers has been prohibited as its outcome is disastrous. It may also be indicative of the possibility that the deviation of Bani Isra'il was a result of their close friendly collaboration with disbelievers which may have affected their ways adversely and finally became the cause of their fall into the abyss.