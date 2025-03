آپ 52:2 سے 52:11 آیات کے گروپ کی تفسیر پڑھ رہے ہیں

Man will have to face the result of his actions. He is being forewarned of the consequences. The negligence and arrogance of those who do not come to their senses now with the forewarning, will ultimately suffer grievous punishment. When they try to run away from this, they will find no refuge anywhere.