آپ 37:180 سے 37:182 آیات کے گروپ کی تفسیر پڑھ رہے ہیں

Allah glorified Himself and states that He is far above what the lying wrongdoers say about Him;

Allah says:

سُبْحَـنَ رَبِّكَ رَبِّ الْعِزَّةِ

(Glorified be your Lord, the Lord of Al-`Izzah!) meaning, the Owner of might and power Whom none can resist.

عَمَّا يَصِفُونَ

((He is free) from what they attribute unto Him!) means, from what these lying fabricators say.

وَسَلَـمٌ عَلَى الْمُرْسَلِينَ

(And Salam be on the Messengers!) means, may the peace of Allah be upon them in this world and in the Hereafter, because what they say about their Lord is sound, correct and true.

وَالْحَمْدُ للَّهِ رَبِّ الْعَـلَمِينَ

(And all the praises and thanks be to Allah, Lord of all that exists.) means, praise be to Him at the beginning and end of all things. Because Tasbih (glorification) implies a declaration of being free from all shortcomings, the two ideas appear together here and in many places in the Qur'an. Allah says:

سُبْحَـنَ رَبِّكَ رَبِّ الْعِزَّةِ عَمَّا يَصِفُونَ وَسَلَـمٌ عَلَى الْمُرْسَلِينَ- وَالْحَمْدُ للَّهِ رَبّ الْعَـلَمِينَ-

(Glorified be your Lord, the Lord of Al-`Izzah! (He is free) from what they attribute unto Him! And Salam (peace!) be on the Messengers! And all the praises and thanks be to Allah, Lord of all that exists.) Sa`id bin Abi `Arubah narrated that Qatadah said, "The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said:

«إِذَا سَلَّمْتُمْ عَلَيَّ، فَسَلِّمُوا عَلَى الْمُرْسَلِينَ، فَأَنَا رَسُولٌ مِنَ الْمُرْسَلِين»

(When you send Salam on me, send Salam on all the Messengers, for I am one of the Messengers.)" This was recorded by Ibn Jarir and Ibn Abi Hatim. Abu Muhammad Al-Baghawi recorded in his Tafsir that `Ali, may Allah be pleased with him, said: "Whoever wants a greater measure of reward on the Day of Resurrection, let him say at the end of any gathering,

سُبْحَـنَ رَبِّكَ رَبِّ الْعِزَّةِ عَمَّا يَصِفُونَ وَسَلَـمٌ عَلَى الْمُرْسَلِينَ- وَالْحَمْدُ للَّهِ رَبّ الْعَـلَمِينَ-

(Glorified be your Lord, the Lord of honor, glory and power! (He is free) from what they attribute unto Him! And Salam (peace!) be on the Messengers! And all the praises and thanks be to Allah, Lord of all that exists)." Other Hadiths concerning the expiation for any wrongs that may have occurred during a gathering prescribe saying the words: "Glory be to You, O Allah, and praise. There is no God except You; I seek your forgiveness and I repent to you. " I have written a chapter dealing exclusively with this topic. This is the end of the Tafsir of Surat As-Saffat. And Allah, may He be glorified and exalted, knows best.