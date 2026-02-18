سائن ان کریں۔
يس
82
82:36
انما امره اذا اراد شييا ان يقول له كن فيكون ٨٢
إِنَّمَآ أَمْرُهُۥٓ إِذَآ أَرَادَ شَيْـًٔا أَن يَقُولَ لَهُۥ كُن فَيَكُونُ ٨٢
اِنَّمَاۤ
اَمۡرُهٗۤ
اِذَاۤ
اَرَادَ
شَیْـًٔـا
اَنۡ
يَّقُوۡلَ
لَهٗ
كُنۡ
فَيَكُوۡنُ
٨٢
اس کے امر کی شان تو یہ ہے کہ جب وہ کسی شے کا ارادہ کرلیتا ہے تو وہ اسے کہتا ہے ہوجا اور وہ ہوجاتی ہے
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Sundas Ejaz
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 82:36، 48:52، 216:2
We human beings are impatient specifically when we desire something. To clarify, we want everything to happen instantly when we wish for it or make dua for it. However, we fail to understand or acknowledge that every delay has a blessing in it. This made me think of the analogy below.
Parents carefully plan development activities for their children with the consideration of their age, strengths, weaknesses, and interests. This is because they wa...
22
6
R. Ebied
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 82:36
Remember that though you may feel lonely, God's companionship is beautiful,
And though you may feel helpless His strength is uplifting,
And though you may be in pain His care is Everlasting,
His mercy surpasses any suffering,
And His healing surpasses any sickness.
For He says 'Be! And it is'.
(Author of Hope Rekindled: A Heart Empowered)
#Fromdespairtohope
21
3
Yousef Mohammed
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 82:36
The famous, 'كن فيكون' ''Be', and it is.'
What does this mean on the ground?
Why should we fear anything on Earth when Allah is the creator of the heavens and the Earth and everything between them in the universe? Relinquish your fear into your Lord and replace it with courage, armed with yaqeen (certainty) of your Lord's power. Let your fear only reside in your taqwa (consciousness) of Allah.
#BeAndItIs
21
2
Tareq Abed
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 4:19-7، 82:36
Sometimes we say to ourselves that our best days are behind us, that we are too old to pursue a new objective. Whether it is changing careers, memorizing Quran, seeking knowledge, or even starting a family. If that happens to you, remember the supplication of Zakariya AS in his extremely old age when he asked Allah SWT for a child.
Had his hopes been placed in his own ability and circumstance, he might not have been so optimistic to make such a...
13
4
Samer Abbas
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 35:19، 117:2، 47:3، 73:6، 68:40، 59:3، 40:16، 82:36
[Was reading surat Mariam and remembered this essay that I wrote more than 11 years ago entitled 'Be'. I've changed how some words are written but left it otherwise intact. Sharing it here as I guess it is one of my earliest reflections. Be warned it's quite wordy (1,600 words!), but otherwise enjoy and let me know what you think]
Have you ever noticed that many of our actions are not discrete? You don’t just do or not do them. There are degrees...
13
1
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 82:36
I just had to do another reflection on this verse..It is so deep and powerful, it reveals a different meaning each time you read it.
In here is a deep message of hope,from Allah's power and might you see how much hope it contains. Everything on the earth was created by him,he knows our needs,our desires, our next steps,our plans, our time on earth ,he knows eveything. Allah is so powerful that all he needs to say is Be and it is! Can you beat ...
7
0
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 82:36
We are used to getting eveything RIGHT NOW! Eveything has to happen ASAP ,fast or it's just not working..Smart businesses have keyed into our impatience and used it to fuel their businesses..We have fast cars,fast food,fast WIFI and endless list of *fasts* that we are plagued with. So much so that it's made us miss the little things,the simple but very important things...Once something doesn't happen right now, we barely value it. Isn't it then f...
3
4
Hammad Fahim
9 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 50:36-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
11
3
Jia 2233
11 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 82:36-83، 83:21-90، 26:52-28، 9:8-10
The world may tell us a very logical story about how our life is going to be, but we must know and believe that The One who cured Prophet Ayub AS can cure us, The One who rescued Prophet Younus AS from darkness can also rescue us and The One who gave Prophet Zakariya AS a pious son in his old age can bring a revival for us in our circumstances.
When we say He is ذولجلال والاكرام then we must know that He Azzawajal would be generous with us.
...
7
2
Salah
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 77:36-82، 59:6، 1:2-3، 11:36، 7:6-9
'if what you are saying is true and the Prophet ﷺ has indeed said that he travelled from Makkah to Jerusalem and then into the heavens, all in one night, then I believe it. How is that such a big deal to believe in when I already believe his claims that he recieves revelation from the Lord of the Heavens and the Earth.'
Iman bil ghayb (Belief in the Unseen) is an essential part of being a Muslim. You open up the Qur'an and it is the one of the f...
7
1
