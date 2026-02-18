سائن ان کریں۔
يس
79
79:36
قل يحييها الذي انشاها اول مرة وهو بكل خلق عليم ٧٩
قُلْ يُحْيِيهَا ٱلَّذِىٓ أَنشَأَهَآ أَوَّلَ مَرَّةٍۢ ۖ وَهُوَ بِكُلِّ خَلْقٍ عَلِيمٌ ٧٩
قُلۡ
يُحۡيِيۡهَا
الَّذِىۡۤ
اَنۡشَاَهَاۤ
اَوَّلَ
مَرَّةٍ ؕ
وَهُوَ
بِكُلِّ
خَلۡقٍ
عَلِيۡمُ ۙ
٧٩
(اے نبی ﷺ !) آپ کہیے کہ ان کو وہی زندہ کرے گا جس نے ان کو پہلی مرتبہ پیدا کیا تھا اور وہ ہر مخلوق کا مکمل علم رکھنے والا ہے
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
القرآن تدبر وعمل
16 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 79:36
أي: يعلم العظام في سائر أقطار الأرض وأرجائها أين ذهبت، وأين تفرقت وتمزقت. ابن كثير:3/559.
السؤال: بيّن سعة علم الله -عز وجل- من خلال الآية.
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=36_79
#وقفة_تدبرية
0
0
Fariha Guncha
19 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 17:88، 78:36-79
Ever seen a suckerfish?
I saw a video where three of them lay motionless, clinging to a rock in the desert of silence. They seemed lifeless, abandoned.
Then, someone poured a splash of water over it. The fish stirred, wriggled, and returned to life, as if they had never been dead.
It reminded me of the resurrection of the dead — how something that seems utterly still, barren, and lifeless can awaken in a moment, with just a touch of mercy.
Is...
مزید دیکھیں
17
3
Hammad Fahim
9 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 50:36-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
مزید دیکھیں
11
3
Salah
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 77:36-82، 59:6، 1:2-3، 11:36، 7:6-9
'if what you are saying is true and the Prophet ﷺ has indeed said that he travelled from Makkah to Jerusalem and then into the heavens, all in one night, then I believe it. How is that such a big deal to believe in when I already believe his claims that he recieves revelation from the Lord of the Heavens and the Earth.'
Iman bil ghayb (Belief in the Unseen) is an essential part of being a Muslim. You open up the Qur'an and it is the one of the f...
مزید دیکھیں
7
1
Sajid
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
سورہ 17، 19، 36
Bilal May Allah be pleased with him stopped giving the athan after the prophet peace be upon him passed away as it would remind him of the blessed prophet.
I never truly understood this concept untill I had to recite these surahs after my mother الله يرحمها passed away. Tbh I’ve been avoiding these surahs because of the emotional weight they have on me now.
I still love these Surah , but there is this memory attached to them now that I recite...
مزید دیکھیں
61
7
A Siddiqui
7 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
سورہ 36
A year or two before I had even decided to start researching Islam, I recall I had a Music History class in college. The book came with a CD that had various examples of music styles. For the recitation section, they had recorded Surah Ya Seen. I remember listening to it and thinking about how beautiful it sounded. At that time, I really didn't know what I was listening to, and if you would have told me I'd be a Muslim one day, I would have laugh...
مزید دیکھیں
39
10
Sohada A.
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
سورہ 36 اور آیت 35:36
SubhanAllah connecting with Surah Yaseen this morning and being reminded that everything we have is only from Allah, none of us are entitled. If you’re choosing to celebrate Thanksgiving then at least remember with your heart and prove to Allah with your actions (prayer, charity, reading some Quran, maintaining good relations with family..) your gratitude. You know, things we should be also doing every other day of the year and throughout our li...
مزید دیکھیں
15
3
Sirotum Daud
5 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
سورہ 36 اور آیت 9:25، 45:36-49
The heart. There's something worth noting about it. The thing about about the heart is, even though it's hidden from the sights of people, the heart beats. In other words, it makes a sound.
{ But when it is said to them, "Beware of what is before you and what is behind you—perhaps you will receive mercy." } (Qur'an, 36:45)
Consider the three signs presented to us immediately before this verse: the land, the sky, the sea. Then again, if you've b...
مزید دیکھیں
8
0
Hammad Fahim
19 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
سورہ 36
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (BST)/ 11th October 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/5le...
مزید دیکھیں
8
3
