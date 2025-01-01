Commentary

وَلَقَدْ آتَيْنَا دَاوُودَ وَسُلَيْمَانَ عِلْمًا

And surely We gave knowledge to Dawud and Sulaiman. (27:15)

The knowledge given to Sayyidna Dawud and Sulaiman (علیہما السلام) was obviously the special knowledge normally given to the prophets about their functions and obligations as prophets, but at the same time it may also include other sciences and arts, as Sayyidna Dawud (علیہ السلام) was given the art of making armors. Sayyidna Dawud and Sulaiman (علیہما السلام) enjoyed a special position among the prophets in that they were also bestowed with the empire along with the prophethood. The empire was of a very special nature in that they ruled over not only the humans but also the Jinns and animals. While relating all these graces, knowledge is mentioned first, which is a clear hint that knowledge is superior and paramount among them all. (Qurtubi)