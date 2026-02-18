سائن ان کریں۔
الشعراء
93
93:26
من دون الله هل ينصرونكم او ينتصرون ٩٣
مِن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ هَلْ يَنصُرُونَكُمْ أَوْ يَنتَصِرُونَ ٩٣
مِنۡ
دُوۡنِ
اللّٰهِؕ
هَلۡ
يَنۡصُرُوۡنَكُمۡ
اَوۡ
يَنۡتَصِرُوۡنَؕ
٩٣
اللہ کے سوا۔ کیا اب وہ تمہاری کچھ مدد کرسکتے ہیں یا (تمہاری طرف سے) کوئی بدلہ لے سکتے ہیں
اردو
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Maha Ezzeddine
7 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
سورہ 26 اور آیت 6:32
میں پوسٹ کیا گیا
Muslim American Society
There are certain pairs of Allah's names that really stand out in certain surahs.
Every name of Allah has multilayered meanings, but when it is combined with another name, as is often in the Quran, it adds an entirely new dimension of that same name.
Al-Azeez (Almighty) is usually paired with Al-Hakeem (The wise), or sometimes Al-Aleem (The All knowing).
In a few places in the Quran Al-Azeez is paired with Al-Raheem. 13 to be exact.
9 of th...
