His second prayer was يَسِّرْ‌ لِي أَمْرِ‌ي (make my task easy for me - 20:26). Having been granted prophethood he realized that it is not the human ability and skill or other apparent causes which make affairs easy or difficult. In reality, things become easy or difficult as Allah Ta` ala wills. In the hadith the believers have been advised to seek Allah Ta’ ala's help in their affairs with the following words:

اللَّھُمَّ الطُف بِنَافی تَیسِیرِ کُلِّ عَسِیرِ فَاِنَّ تَیسِیرَ کُلِّ عَسِیرِ عَلَیکَ یَسِیرُ

0 Allah! Be kind to us and make our difficult tasks easy because it is easy for you to make every difficult thing easy.