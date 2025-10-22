آپ 19:32 سے 19:33 آیات کے گروپ کی تفسیر پڑھ رہے ہیں

وَبَرًّ‌ا بِوَالِدَتِي

"and (He has made me) good to my mother." - 19:32.

Here only the mother is mentioned and not both the parents. Hence it is implied that his birth was a miracle, being without a father. Such a

discourse coming from an infant was a miracle by itself to prove his miraculous birth.