وبرا بوالدتي ولم يجعلني جبارا شقيا ٣٢ والسلام علي يوم ولدت ويوم اموت ويوم ابعث حيا ٣٣
وَبَرًّۢا بِوَٰلِدَتِى وَلَمْ يَجْعَلْنِى جَبَّارًۭا شَقِيًّۭا ٣٢ وَٱلسَّلَـٰمُ عَلَىَّ يَوْمَ وُلِدتُّ وَيَوْمَ أَمُوتُ وَيَوْمَ أُبْعَثُ حَيًّۭا ٣٣
وَّبَرًّا
بِوَالِدَتِیْ ؗ
وَلَمْ
یَجْعَلْنِیْ
جَبَّارًا
شَقِیًّا
۟
وَالسَّلٰمُ
عَلَیَّ
یَوْمَ
وُلِدْتُّ
وَیَوْمَ
اَمُوْتُ
وَیَوْمَ
اُبْعَثُ
حَیًّا
۟
وَبَرًّا بِوَالِدَتِي
"and (He has made me) good to my mother." - 19:32.
Here only the mother is mentioned and not both the parents. Hence it is implied that his birth was a miracle, being without a father. Such a
discourse coming from an infant was a miracle by itself to prove his miraculous birth.