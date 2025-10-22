آپ 19:22 سے 19:23 آیات کے گروپ کی تفسیر پڑھ رہے ہیں

Mary was an unmarried lady of a respectable and religious family. Being pregnant meant a calamitous trial for a lady like her; a trial of unparalleled severity. Ridden with anxiety, she quietly left the Haykal and went to far-off Bethlehem. When the time came and the labour pains began, she went out of town and sat under a date-palm tree. What a chaste, unmarried lady like her was going through at the time can be imagined from these words she uttered: ‘Alas! Why didn’t I die before this, so that my very existence would have been obliterated from people’s memories?’